Columbus police investigate shots fired near Boxwood Blvd.

Police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a police presence near Boxwood Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, shots were fired on Green Forest Drive - off of Boxwood Boulevard.

The Columbus Police Department says the suspect(s) are in custody and the weapons have been seized.

Officials briefly closed the roadway to thru-traffic.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

