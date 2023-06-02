Columbus police investigate shots fired near Boxwood Blvd.
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a police presence near Boxwood Boulevard on Friday afternoon.
According to officials, shots were fired on Green Forest Drive - off of Boxwood Boulevard.
The Columbus Police Department says the suspect(s) are in custody and the weapons have been seized.
Officials briefly closed the roadway to thru-traffic.
