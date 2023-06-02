U-Haul to open new facility in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A modern U-Haul retail moving, and self-storage facility is coming to Auburn, thanks to the recent acquisition of 4.5 acres of bare land on W. Creek Parkway.

U-Haul moving and storage at West Pace, is scheduled for completion by summer 2025.

The plans call for a four-story self-storage building, encompassing more than 100,000 square feet. The store will offer 700-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units, with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

“This will be our second location in Auburn, and we are excited to expand our storage footprint here,” said Kiya Blair, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. “High-quality self-storage and residential mobility is a necessity in a growing community like Auburn, especially with the population ebbs and flows created by the university.”

U-Haul moving and storage at West Pace will feature a sprawling retail showroom, and mobility services like trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on-site.

“We’ve been a member of the Auburn community since 1982, and we can’t wait to show off this new facility,” Blair said. “U-Haul is investing in the growth of the Auburn-Opelika area, and the state of Alabama. We encourage other businesses to follow our lead.”

Blair intends to hire at least 14 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Auburn community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

