Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

U-Haul to open new facility in Auburn

U-HAUL logo
U-HAUL logo(Source: U-HAUL)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A modern U-Haul retail moving, and self-storage facility is coming to Auburn, thanks to the recent acquisition of 4.5 acres of bare land on W. Creek Parkway.

U-Haul moving and storage at West Pace, is scheduled for completion by summer 2025.

The plans call for a four-story self-storage building, encompassing more than 100,000 square feet. The store will offer 700-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units, with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

“This will be our second location in Auburn, and we are excited to expand our storage footprint here,” said Kiya Blair, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. “High-quality self-storage and residential mobility is a necessity in a growing community like Auburn, especially with the population ebbs and flows created by the university.”

U-Haul moving and storage at West Pace will feature a sprawling retail showroom, and mobility services like trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on-site.

“We’ve been a member of the Auburn community since 1982, and we can’t wait to show off this new facility,” Blair said. “U-Haul is investing in the growth of the Auburn-Opelika area, and the state of Alabama. We encourage other businesses to follow our lead.”

Blair intends to hire at least 14 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Auburn community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Two injured in shooting on Bismark Drive in Columbus, police confirm
handcuffs
Phenix City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following multiple convictions
Columbus police investigating shooting on Steam Mill Road
Residents, city leaders react to Tuesday’s park shooting in Columbus
Columbus High School
Columbus High School’s well-known staircase undergoing summer makeover

Latest News

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
Police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shots fired near Boxwood Blvd.
Cheryl: Jumping Jane women empowerment interview with Mimi Mala
Ashlee: Interview with expert divorce lawyer Charlotte Christian