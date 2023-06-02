Warming up and staying mostly dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After more than two weeks of below average temperatures, things are warming up and returning near to just above average for the next several days now that we’re in the month of June.

Sunny to partly cloudy on this Friday with more sun overall than we’ve seen most of this week. Warmer, humid and a bit breezy. There is a slight chance of rain during the afternoon and early evening, but coverage is only around 10%. Highs between 86 and 90 degrees.

Highs mostly top out in the upper 80s Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight. Pretty quiet with overnight lows in the 60s.

Most of the rain stays well south of the Chattahoochee Valley, especially over the Gulf, thanks to a tropical depression. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. A couple thundershowers can’t be ruled out but coverage again will be around 10%. Highs near 90 degrees area-wide. There could be a slightly better chance of a few isolated storms Sunday, but aerial rain coverage doesn’t look to be above 20%. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain coverage will be around 10-20% this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This seasonably warm, mostly dry pattern continues well into next week. We may have a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms by the end of the next workweek, but overall no big rainmakers are in sight.

Settling into a hotter and mostly dry pattern for the next several days (Source: WTVM Weather)

