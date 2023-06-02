WTVM Investigates: Dangers of Alabama Highway 431 in Russell County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - US Highway 431 and Alabama 165 in Russell County are known for accidents. They are considered “beyond deadly” by those driving through that intersection daily.

The number of car crashes that have happened there in the last five years is staggering, and many are calling for solutions.

News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles spent some time at the location talking to people about ways to help save lives.

The speed limit is 65 per hour on highway Highway 431 near Alabama 165 in Russell County, but that doesn’t mean you have to go that fast.

“On a consistent basis, I probably run this highway, back and forth, when it was a two-lane highway for 40 years,” said Keith Arrington of Carrolton, Georgia.

Arrington hauls McDonald’s hamburgers and travels on 431 in a big rig daily.

“It’s been a lot of lives lost on this highway. I’ve seen a few of them.”

He says he’s even pulled people out of wrecked vehicles at the intersection and lost a loved one on Highway 431.

“My wife lost her dad on this highway right after they four-laned it.”

The $18 million dollar project to increase the lanes was completed in April 2011.

Road signs warning drivers that there are stop signs ahead sit about 50 feet from the red light traveling north of Highway 431, at the top of the hill.

Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with ALEA says, “If you don’t see that speed limit change, then you’re not going to realize that you do need to decrease your vehicle speed.”

He could not answer specific questions regarding accidents on Highway 431 and 165 in particular. However, News Leader 9 reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation, and they said, “ALDOT is unable to provide crash data regarding the referenced intersection pursuant to federal law and does not have any records of construction or maintenance and improvements for the time period indicated.”

News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles didn’t stop there. Phenix City Police Department released numbers to us from the last five years stating the following,

99 Accidents with injuries at the intersection

23 Accidents with Property Damage

2 Accidents with Fatalities

1 Accident due to DUI

News Leader 9′s archives were also checked, and the covered accidents showed a multi-car pile-up that injured several people. Happening in 2012, a vehicle t-boned another one causing it to flip in the air. Additionally, we were on the scene in 2013 when first-year Russell County teacher, Wileatha Brown, was killed instantly after her car collided with an 18-wheeler.

In 2019. Phenix City police worked 72 accidents on Highway 431 – seven were deadly.

Roslyn Giles also reached out to Representative Chris Blackshear via email about the deadly road. However, she did not receive a response.

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

