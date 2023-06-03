Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Another Summer-Like Day Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Partly sunny with afternoon storms.
Partly sunny with afternoon storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a hot (but nice) Saturday in the Valley we have a pleasant evening ahead. Temps will cool back to the mid 60s before heading out the door in the morning, very seasonable for this time of year. In fact, our entire 9-day forecast is right on track with average temps for the end of spring! The first full week of June will start off with a partly sunny Sunday, a few afternoon storms, and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A hot, yet seasonable, week ahead with a slight chance of showers/storms each day.
A hot, yet seasonable, week ahead with a slight chance of showers/storms each day.(Source: WTVM Weather)

You can rinse and repeat that forecast all week really, with a few days hotter than others, but overall very summer-like weather ahead! Rain coverage varies slightly through the week, but just expect a few spotty afternoon showers each day and you’ll be prepared. For now, the end of next weekend looks like the best chance to see more widespread rain.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
5 arrested following shots fired near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89
Auburn man arrested on voyeurism charge
Auburn man arrested on voyeurism charge
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels
A Very Warm Day Ahead of the Valley
Rain coverage will be around 10-20% this weekend.
Mostly Dry & Warm Weekend Ahead
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra