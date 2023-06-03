Another Summer-Like Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a hot (but nice) Saturday in the Valley we have a pleasant evening ahead. Temps will cool back to the mid 60s before heading out the door in the morning, very seasonable for this time of year. In fact, our entire 9-day forecast is right on track with average temps for the end of spring! The first full week of June will start off with a partly sunny Sunday, a few afternoon storms, and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A hot, yet seasonable, week ahead with a slight chance of showers/storms each day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

You can rinse and repeat that forecast all week really, with a few days hotter than others, but overall very summer-like weather ahead! Rain coverage varies slightly through the week, but just expect a few spotty afternoon showers each day and you’ll be prepared. For now, the end of next weekend looks like the best chance to see more widespread rain.

