Columbus PD: Man turns himself in after several stolen ATVs, dirt bikes found at home
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after turning himself in on multiple counts of theft by taking.

According to Columbus Police Department investigators, 27-year-old Keith Bernard Hill was using a Facebook account to set up the purchase of motorcycles and ATVs, where the suspect would allegedly test drive the vehicle and never return back.

Officials obtained an arrest warrant for Hill and also searched his residence, where ATVs and dirt bikes reported stolen were found.

The 27-year-old ultimately turned himself into police custody and was charged with four counts of theft by taking motor vehicles.

