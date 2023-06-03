Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police released the stats for its latest one-day operation, “Tap the Brakes.”

On Wednesday, May 31, officers covered several Columbus areas where citizens complained about criminal activity.

The detail resulted in the following,

1.37 grams of methamphetamine, street value $34.25

46 grams of marijuana, street value $460.00

60 naproxen pills, street value $300.00

Seven ecstasy pills, street value $70.00

3 THC edibles/vapes, street value $45.00

Contact with 159 citizens

165 traffic citations issued

Four arrests, 18 charges

One firearm seized

Police say the purpose of the operation was to deter crime from those high-crime areas.

