Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation

Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police released the stats for its latest one-day operation, “Tap the Brakes.”

On Wednesday, May 31, officers covered several Columbus areas where citizens complained about criminal activity.

The detail resulted in the following,

  • 1.37 grams of methamphetamine, street value $34.25
  • 46 grams of marijuana, street value $460.00
  • 60 naproxen pills, street value $300.00
  • Seven ecstasy pills, street value $70.00
  • 3 THC edibles/vapes, street value $45.00
  • Contact with 159 citizens
  • 165 traffic citations issued
  • Four arrests, 18 charges
  • One firearm seized

Police say the purpose of the operation was to deter crime from those high-crime areas.

