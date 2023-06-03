Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police released the stats for its latest one-day operation, “Tap the Brakes.”
On Wednesday, May 31, officers covered several Columbus areas where citizens complained about criminal activity.
The detail resulted in the following,
- 1.37 grams of methamphetamine, street value $34.25
- 46 grams of marijuana, street value $460.00
- 60 naproxen pills, street value $300.00
- Seven ecstasy pills, street value $70.00
- 3 THC edibles/vapes, street value $45.00
- Contact with 159 citizens
- 165 traffic citations issued
- Four arrests, 18 charges
- One firearm seized
Police say the purpose of the operation was to deter crime from those high-crime areas.
