Local coach set to receive recognition at national all-star game

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -In just a short amount of time, Carver Head Baseball Coach Michael Long, Jr. has made quite a name for himself.

Whether it be GameChanger’s GameChanger of the Year, or GHSA Region 1-AAA Area Coach of the Year, the coach has racked up several accolades.

He even now serves as one of the assistant coaches for the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots.

Recently the head ball coach received an invite to attend the Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU all-star game, as a color commentator and to be recognized for winning GameChanger Coach of the Year this Saturday.

The coach gives credit to his support system for helping him get this far.

“It’s been an out-of-body experience, being able to enjoy the moments, enjoy the accolades. Enjoying just having my family involved, and just seeing how proud they are, and how the community has rallied behind all the different events and all the different awards. It’s been a blessing, and I thank God for everything that’s been coming my way, and my family’s way. And we’re very excited for what’s to come in the future too,” Long, Jr. said.

Long will be attending the game which will be held at Coolray Field Saturday night.

Congratulations to Coach Long and all his family.

