MAP Center, Common Ground partner up for summer program

Two Montgomery organizations are hoping to impact nearly 200 youth with a summer camp program.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning this summer, the MAP Center and Common Ground will partner up for an innovative summer program for nearly 200 Montgomery children.

“We’re looking forward to some positive opportunities in this community for children throughout the summer,” said MAP Center & Mercy House Executive Director Ken Austin.

MAP Youth Navigation is an eight-week program that will consist of enrichment and outdoor activities like swimming and horseback riding that children can participate in at the Common Ground Montgomery building and a new campsite in Billingsley on some days throughout the summer.

“You have everything from tutors to mentors to people coming doing very specific developmental activities with the kids all summer long,” Common Ground Executive Director Bryan Kelly said.

In addition to a day camp, the program will also host a night camp for teens ages 14 and up which will consist of recreational activities and mentoring.

The two organizations are asking the community to sponsor a child by donating $500 for the summer.

Parents who want to enroll their child in the summer program can call the MAP Center at (334) 676-1377.

