Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants.

According to Officials, on Thursday, June 1, the MCSO special operations unit arrested Adam Culpepper in Muscogee County.

Officials say Culpepper had the following outstanding warrants:

felony aggravated assault (CPD)

2 Counts felony violation of probation (MCSO)

failure to appear (Russell County)

According to the MCSO, Culpepper was taken into custody without incident. The following items were recovered on the premises:

6.7 grams of Crack Cocaine

Taurus .45 caliber handgun

Digital Scales

MCSO suspect: Adam Culpepper recovered items (Source: MCSO)

Culpepper was also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and has additional charges pending. Culpepper was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

This case is still under investigation.

