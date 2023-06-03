Business Break
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants

MCSO suspect: Adam Culpepper
MCSO suspect: Adam Culpepper(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants.

According to Officials, on Thursday, June 1, the MCSO special operations unit arrested Adam Culpepper in Muscogee County.

Officials say Culpepper had the following outstanding warrants:

  • felony aggravated assault (CPD)
  • 2 Counts felony violation of probation (MCSO)
  • failure to appear (Russell County)

According to the MCSO, Culpepper was taken into custody without incident. The following items were recovered on the premises:

  • 6.7 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • Taurus .45 caliber handgun
  • Digital Scales
MCSO suspect: Adam Culpepper recovered items
MCSO suspect: Adam Culpepper recovered items(Source: MCSO)

Culpepper was also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and has additional charges pending. Culpepper was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

