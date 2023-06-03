Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, has the claimed the life a Wadley woman.

According to officials, 38-year-old Katherine L. Tomblin was critically injured when the 1998 Ford Explorer she was driving left the roadway, and overturned before striking a tree.

Officials say Tomblin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Tomblin was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where she succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Chambers County 62, approximately six miles south of Wadley, in Chambers County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

