Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic stop this week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man has been arrested after they found him traveling with pounds of fentanyl and cocaine in his car.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers stopped a car being driven by 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez on Friday about 45 minutes north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the traffic stop, a drug enforcement trooper reported seeing something suspicious, and the car was searched.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the trooper ended up finding more than 1 million fentanyl pills that weighed nearly 230 pounds in the vehicle.

Authorities said they also found nearly 10 pounds of cocaine hidden in the car.

The drugs found had an estimated street value of $3.1 million in the Phoenix area, according to the department.

Alfonso-Fernande was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges that included possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
5 arrested following shots fired near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89
Auburn man arrested on voyeurism charge
Auburn man arrested on voyeurism charge
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect

Latest News

Goodwill Construction Ready program graduates a new class
Goodwill Construction Ready program graduates a new class
Goodwill Construction Ready program graduates a new class
Goodwill Construction Ready program graduates a new class
Columbus ranks at the top in black-owned businesses
Columbus ranks at the top in black-owned businesses
A nurse and her boyfriend helped save a man's life during a mid-flight emergency. (WJZ, EMILY...
Nurse helps save man’s life mid-flight