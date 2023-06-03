A Very Warm Day Ahead of the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful calm start to the weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid-60s, but the heat settles in this evening as we are expecting temperatures to hit the low 90s! The sunny conditions for today will help warm the Valley up to the 90s, but it also helps increase the chance for showers to develop in the afternoon and evening. There is a very slim chance of a passing shower this evening, but nothing that would cause your plans to be moved indoors. However, Sunday will feature a better coverage of rain, but still not washout conditions. Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 80s. The low coverage of rain and warm temperatures stick with us looking into next week. The 90s will be very present as a few next week are forecasted in the low 90s, but thankfully triple digits temperature days are not threatening the Valley yet.

