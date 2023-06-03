Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

A Very Warm Day Ahead of the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels
Weekend Forecast Panels(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful calm start to the weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid-60s, but the heat settles in this evening as we are expecting temperatures to hit the low 90s! The sunny conditions for today will help warm the Valley up to the 90s, but it also helps increase the chance for showers to develop in the afternoon and evening. There is a very slim chance of a passing shower this evening, but nothing that would cause your plans to be moved indoors. However, Sunday will feature a better coverage of rain, but still not washout conditions. Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 80s. The low coverage of rain and warm temperatures stick with us looking into next week. The 90s will be very present as a few next week are forecasted in the low 90s, but thankfully triple digits temperature days are not threatening the Valley yet.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
5 arrested following shots fired near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89
Auburn man arrested on voyeurism charge
Auburn man arrested on voyeurism charge
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect

Latest News

Rain coverage will be around 10-20% this weekend.
Mostly Dry & Warm Weekend Ahead
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WEATHER EXTRA: May 31-June 6
Highs mostly top out in the upper 80s Friday.
Warming up and staying mostly dry