Another Warm Day for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mild start this morning for the Valley with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, but we have another big warm-up in store. Temperatures will eventually warm up to the upper 80s today and don’t rule out the chance of a passing shower this evening as well. Today will start off mostly sunny before clouds move in later this afternoon and evening with the breezy conditions from our east. The forecast for Monday looks very similar to our conditions today, and really this is how the majority of the work week looks with the low-end rain chance and temperatures consistently in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is one change on the horizon and it’s going to bring rain to the Valley. At the moment, it looks like Thursday will come with a frontal system that will push rain into the Valley, but dry up afterward setting us up for a sunny weekend.

