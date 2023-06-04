Business Break
Nice Start to the Work Week

Elise’s Forecast
A nice evening with mostly clear skies.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Storms clearing out as we head into the overnight hours, with temps expected to drop back to the mid 60s. A nice start to the morning expected, with temps warming to the upper 80s again in the afternoon hours. What’s more - we don’t expect as many storms into Monday afternoon so any evening plans should be good to go! As far as the rest of the work week goes, you can expect the summer-like conditions we’ve been seeing for the past few days. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a slim chance of showers each afternoon. Thursday will bring a slightly better chance of rain and storms as an extra disturbance moves through, but that will leave us dry for the end of the week and the next weekend! Temps will also be slightly cooler. We warm up quickly by the end of the weekend and into the next week. Afternoon showers and storms return by the next work week.

