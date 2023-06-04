Business Break
Scofflaw Brewing Company opens in Columbus

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wait is finally over for one of the newest additions to Midcity yards in Columbus.

Right across from Moe’s original barbecue and behind fetch park, the doors are open at the Scofflaw Brewing Company.

A huge toast for Scofflaw Brewing Company making Midcity yards in Columbus it’s new home!

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard people say to me in one night, that this is what Columbus needed,” says general manager Meg Warren.

Meg warren says it’s reassuring to hear the excitement from Scofflaw visitors.

“We can’t wait for everyone to know about us, and to host parties here,” says Warren.

Scofflaw isn’t new to Tesa Dee Young and her family. They often visit the various ones in Atlanta, so they’re glad Scofflaw is now in the fountain city.

“We’re super excited. It’s such a great space, and we love how they have all these games and stuff for kids. It’s like our fourth time coming since their soft opening,” says Young.

The indoor and outdoor space is about 9,000 square feet, including a brewing facility, tasting room, and a menu that includes more than 40 taps.

Warren says the idea is to create a great vibe.

“We have ping pong, cornhole, and music, so people can come to the picnic table, and try a flight of beers with their friends and choose to be inside or outside for hours,” says Warren.

Outside for hours with her friends, enjoying Scofflaw, is Deborah Postma, she is in town to visit high school friends.

“It’s been cool to see the progress of this place with friends,” says Postma.

The taproom is open seven days a week, and conveniently across from Moe’s original BBQ, where you are allowed to order your food and bring it next door. With fetch dog park in front, dogs are allowed too.

