Bama advances to NCAA Super Regional, set to take on Wake Forest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Crimson Tide continue to blaze their way through the postseason.

Alabama baseball posted an 8-0 shutout win over 24th-ranked Boston College Sunday night.

With the victory, the Crimson Tide advances to NCAA Super Regional play and is now 43-19 on the season.

Now the Tide prepares to take on the top-seeded team in the tournament, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Following the game, Interim Head Coach Jason Jackson spoke on his team’s tenacity.

“What an awesome night for our baseball program, for our fanbase, and the players. I couldn’t be prouder of everybody that’s been involved and has worked hard to get to this point. We’re not done yet, but I’m just so excited that we got to do this on our field in front of our fans and move on to the next round,” Jason Jackson, Alabama Interim Head Coach said.

Ahead of the matchup, we break down the Tide’s success so far on the season and what they’re up against.

Alabama background:

Now according to the team’s website , with the team’s most recent win to take the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Tide advance to NCAA Super Regional play for the first time in 13 years (2010). During that 2010 year, the team won the Atlanta Regionals, before dropping off in the Super Regionals to Clemson.

Bama has won 43 games for the first time in 17 years, back in 2006 the team recorded 44.

Bama has now claimed eight Regional Championships in program history, three of those in Tuscaloosa (1999, 2006, 2023).

Now all these accolades are impressive, but the Tide have their work cut out for them. They are set to take on the Demon Deacons who seem to be the team to beat this season.

Wake Forest background:

Wake Forest earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and went a perfect 3-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional.

This was the team’s first time hosting since 2017. With the team’s most recent win over George Mason to clinch their regional title, Wake Forest became the first team in program history and the nation to reach the 50-win mark.

Throughout the series, the team totaled 48 scores, struck out 50 batters, and allowed just seven runs in three consecutive regional wins as the Deacs punched their ticket to Super Regional weekend.

The Deacs have had quite a year of first, claiming the program’s first ACC regular season title, as well as finishing the season at the top in Rating Percentage Index (RPI).

Series details:

Wake Forest will host the Tide this Friday, June 9 at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem’s first-ever Super Regional.

The winner of the best-of-three series will advance as one of eight teams to the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska starting June 16th.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.