Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A now former part-time Muscogee County School District employee was arrested for an incident involved a student off-campus.

According to the school district, they received notification from the Columbus Police Department regarding the recent arrest of a now former part-time employee - not a teacher - for an alleged incident involving a student that occurred off-campus Wednesday, May 31.

The part-time employee previously cleared all background checks and had no previous disciplinary record with the school district.

The district will continue to cooperate fully with the Columbus Police Department’s investigation and has terminated the employee effective immediately upon notification of the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.