LaGrange police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman.

According to officials, 82-year-old Joann Thomas suffers from dementia. Thomas is approximately 5-feet-6-inches and is 120 pounds.

Thomas was last seen on June 4 at 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Hill Street.

If you see Thomas, or know of her possible whereabouts, please call 911 or the police department at 706-883-2603.

