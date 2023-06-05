Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

LaGrange police searching for missing 82-year-old woman
LaGrange police searching for missing 82-year-old woman(Source: LaGrange Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman.

According to officials, 82-year-old Joann Thomas suffers from dementia. Thomas is approximately 5-feet-6-inches and is 120 pounds.

Thomas was last seen on June 4 at 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Hill Street.

If you see Thomas, or know of her possible whereabouts, please call 911 or the police department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
Shooting investigation is underway at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
MCSO suspect: Adam Culpepper
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Scofflaw Brewing Company opens in Columbus
Scofflaw Brewing Company opens in Columbus

Latest News

Scott's Miracle Riders check in on day 15
Scott’s Miracle Riders check in on day 15
Scott's Miracle Riders check in on day 15
Scott's Miracle Riders check in on day 15
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
Shooting investigation is underway at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City