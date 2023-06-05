Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Nice Weather Again Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Nice weather this week, better chance of rain Thursday.
Nice weather this week, better chance of rain Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Expecting a few light showers tonight, but most of the Valley will miss out on the rain through Wednesday. Overnight we will see a few clouds and nice, mild temps in the mid and upper 60s. Tomorrow afternoon will bare similar conditions to today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a slim chance at a PM shower. Wednesday we will rinse and repeat the same scenario, perhaps seeing a better coverage of rain by that afternoon. Overall, very seasonable conditions in the Valley the next few days. Thursday will bring a slightly better chance of showers as a front pushes in from north to south. Behind that system we will see much more pleasant dewpoints (less humid!) for a few days, before another system washes in more moisture and rain by Sunday. Afternoon highs don’t change much over the next 9 days.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
MCSO suspect: Adam Culpepper
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants
Scofflaw Brewing Company opens in Columbus
Scofflaw Brewing Company opens in Columbus

Latest News

Highs Monday climb into the upper 80s with a slight chance of rain late in the day.
Warm and mainly dry to start the workweek
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
A nice evening with mostly clear skies.
Nice Start to the Work Week
Today Forecast and Hour by Hour.
Another Warm Day for the Valley