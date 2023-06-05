Nice Weather Again Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Expecting a few light showers tonight, but most of the Valley will miss out on the rain through Wednesday. Overnight we will see a few clouds and nice, mild temps in the mid and upper 60s. Tomorrow afternoon will bare similar conditions to today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a slim chance at a PM shower. Wednesday we will rinse and repeat the same scenario, perhaps seeing a better coverage of rain by that afternoon. Overall, very seasonable conditions in the Valley the next few days. Thursday will bring a slightly better chance of showers as a front pushes in from north to south. Behind that system we will see much more pleasant dewpoints (less humid!) for a few days, before another system washes in more moisture and rain by Sunday. Afternoon highs don’t change much over the next 9 days.

