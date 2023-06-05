Warm and mainly dry to start the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty warm to start off the workweek as most of us avoid the rain. Rain coverage gradually builds over the next few days.

Tyler's takeaways for the week ahead (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday. Highs mostly in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a few stray showers or storms late in the day and during the evening.

Highs Monday climb into the upper 80s with a slight chance of rain late in the day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s early Tuesday.

A mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday. A few more isolated storms are expected during the late afternoon and evening, especially in east Alabama. Hot with a high near 90 degrees.

A few more isolated storms possible Tuesday PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The chance of rain and storms goes up Wednesday and especially Thursday as a front approaches. That is expected to cause enough lift for a better coverage of scattered showers and storms.

Rain coverage goes up a little each day between now and Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

At this point, the front is expected to push south by Friday allowing us to dry out and turn a little less humid. You’ll feel that especially Friday and Saturday morning. As the moisture returns late in the weekend and early next week, the chance of showers and storms also comes back into the picture.

Plenty warm each day but no extreme heat yet. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Friday and Saturday look to be the driest days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

