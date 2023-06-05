Warm and mainly dry to start the workweek
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty warm to start off the workweek as most of us avoid the rain. Rain coverage gradually builds over the next few days.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday. Highs mostly in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a few stray showers or storms late in the day and during the evening.
Partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s early Tuesday.
A mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday. A few more isolated storms are expected during the late afternoon and evening, especially in east Alabama. Hot with a high near 90 degrees.
The chance of rain and storms goes up Wednesday and especially Thursday as a front approaches. That is expected to cause enough lift for a better coverage of scattered showers and storms.
At this point, the front is expected to push south by Friday allowing us to dry out and turn a little less humid. You’ll feel that especially Friday and Saturday morning. As the moisture returns late in the weekend and early next week, the chance of showers and storms also comes back into the picture.
