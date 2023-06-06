15-year-old suspect arrested in killing of woman on Brown Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in the murder of a 39-year-old woman on Brown Avenue.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Jabori Baptiste was arrested on June 5 for the killing of Natalie Bell.

Police say slightly after 11 p.m. on March 24 at the Mystic Mart, officers were called to a scene concerning a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, Bell, was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local Columbus hospital and shortly pronounced dead just before midnight.

The teen has been charged with murder and robbery and was taken to the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center until his preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 8, at 2 p.m.

Baptiste is being charged as an adult.

