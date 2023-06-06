Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

15-year-old suspect arrested in killing of woman on Brown Ave. in Columbus

e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North.(Credit: MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in the murder of a 39-year-old woman on Brown Avenue.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Jabori Baptiste was arrested on June 5 for the killing of Natalie Bell.

Police say slightly after 11 p.m. on March 24 at the Mystic Mart, officers were called to a scene concerning a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, Bell, was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local Columbus hospital and shortly pronounced dead just before midnight.

The teen has been charged with murder and robbery and was taken to the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center until his preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 8, at 2 p.m.

Baptiste is being charged as an adult.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday

Latest News

LaGrange mayor, city council members sworn into office
City of LaGrange urging residents to vote in District 1 city council election
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County