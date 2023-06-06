Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bud Light sales are down, but remain America’s top-selling beer

FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The country's largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch, citing the beer company's handling of hate-filled and transphobic backlash received after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sales of Bud Light may have slipped, but it’s still the top-selling beer in the United States.

It’s been about two months since Bud Light’s trans-inclusive marketing push that torpedoed its sales.

The customer revolt followed an Instagram partnership with a transgender influencer.

Now, however, there are signs the worst might be over.

Sales for the week leading into Memorial Day weekend fell 24% from the same period a year ago, but that’s a slight improvement from the prior week when sales were down more than a quarter compared to a year earlier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Investigation in ID’ing suspect in Country’s BBQ burglary continues in Columbus

Latest News

A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pa. Merck is suing the...
Merck sues federal government, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices extortion
The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
More young adults are getting colorectal cancer and new research suggests red meat and sugar...
Red meat, sugar may play a role in young adults getting colorectal cancer, study says
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus