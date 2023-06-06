City of LaGrange urging residents to vote in District 1 city council election

Business Break
LaGrange mayor, city council members sworn into office
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange city officials ask registered voting residents to vote for the city council’s District 1 seat in the election happening on June 20.

The race is between Jim Arrington and Terry Stanford.

Election supervisor, Andy Harper, says the turnout is low after a week of early voting. 233 people voted as the polls closed on Monday, and only four people voted during the first two weeks of early voting.

The early voting polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center Monday through Friday until June 16.

Arrington and Stanford are scheduled to face off in a forum hosted by the LaGrange-Troup Chamber and Commerce on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m.

