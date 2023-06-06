Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Day 17: Scott’s Miracle Riders head to San Francicso in last days of ride

Day 17: Scott Miracle Riders head to San Francisco in last days of ride
Day 17: Scott Miracle Riders head to San Francisco in last days of ride
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scotts Miracle Riders are currently riding near Willits, California, heading to San Francisco.

Only five days are left in their ride, ending this Saturday, June 10.

The group is traveling cross-country to raise money for Columbus State University’s Nursing Program, where nursing students will learn how to diagnose patients better.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday

Latest News

Saint James AME Church
Saint James AME Church to hold 23rd annual gospel fest June 10
LaGrange mayor, city council members sworn into office
City of LaGrange urging residents to vote in District 1 city council election
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Heritage Art Center logo
Heritage Art Center in Columbus welcomes Artist Anonymous to present “Cyclical”