Day 17: Scott’s Miracle Riders head to San Francicso in last days of ride
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scotts Miracle Riders are currently riding near Willits, California, heading to San Francisco.
Only five days are left in their ride, ending this Saturday, June 10.
The group is traveling cross-country to raise money for Columbus State University’s Nursing Program, where nursing students will learn how to diagnose patients better.
