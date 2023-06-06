DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coming up this Friday, Georgia’s Republican party is kicking off, making its way to the Fountain City for the annual GOP convention. Thousands of Peach State delegates and alternates will be in Columbus... plus a handful of high profile politicians, including former president/ 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.

We’re told Trump is to arrive at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center around 2:00 Saturday, then spend two hours addressing Georgia State leaders.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spoke with the Columbus Airport Director and a local host/ Georgia Caucus Chairman for the convention who both say this is a great opportunity to put Columbus, once again, on the map.

“A lot of good folks and a lot of good times and a lot of exposure nationwide for Columbus, Georgia that we just don’t get very often,” Alton Russell, Georgia Caucus Chairman, said.

Each year, Georgia’s Republican delegates and alternates meet for a private convention, all to hear from top political candidates ahead of the election next year.

Former President Donald Trump is headlining the Georgia state Republican Convention Saturday, and security is a top concern for many.

“Everybody ought to be secure and safe for this operation,” Russell said. “Our sheriff’s department and police department are working together, so I think it will be a big plus for everybody.”

As far as where Trump will be flying in, Director of the Columbus Airport, Amber Clark, explained a temporary flight restriction has been put into place Saturday, but incoming and outgoing flights scheduled for that day will not be affected.

“I cannot confirm or deny who would be coming into the airport. All I can confirm is that we do have a temporary flight restriction that will occur on Saturday, which means public flights will be restricted from coming into the airport.”

In Uptown, measures have been taken to secure areas near the entrance of the Trade Center.

“I understand that there won’t be any protestors specifically right in front of the Civic Center or iron works center,” Russell said. “Security will be a factor, but I think we will be good.”

Russell said the secret service is ultimately in charge of Trump’s safety and that plans can suddenly change if that security is breached.

Others speaking at the convention include Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Lake from Arizona, another presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, Georgia’s lieutenant governor plus many more.

