Hot and mainly dry Tuesday before rain coverage goes up a bit

Tyler’s forecast
A slight chance of rain later Tuesday as we all near the 90° mark.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a weak front approaches the Chattahoochee Valley, Wednesday and Thursday still appear to be the best chance this week to see some storms dancing around. Coverage won’t be widespread though.

Morning sunshine on this Tuesday will be followed up by a partly cloudy afternoon. Hot with highs near 90 and maybe a couple stray showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening, especially in east Alabama or near the river.

A very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms later Tuesday afternoon or evening.
A very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms later Tuesday afternoon or evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds coming Wednesday with around a 20-30% coverage of spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday and especially Friday look to be the best days to do some yardwork the rest of the...
Tuesday and especially Friday look to be the best days to do some yardwork the rest of the workweek.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Thursday will feature around a 40-50% aerial coverage of showers and storms under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hit-or-miss storms are a little more likely Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
Hit-or-miss storms are a little more likely Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Dry and less humid Friday and most of Saturday with hot afternoons and pleasant late nights and early mornings. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the low to mid 60s; a few upper 50s are possible in the normally cooler spot Saturday morning.

A little bit of a stronger front may swing through later Sunday and Monday bringing back the chance of some rain and storms. Looking long term, indications point toward more consistent 90°+ temperatures by mid to late next week. It may be our first heat wave of sorts this season in the deep south.

Some ups and downs in the rain chances in the coming days with spotty storms Wednesday/Thursday...
Some ups and downs in the rain chances in the coming days with spotty storms Wednesday/Thursday and Sunday/Monday with some mostly dry weather otherwise.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

