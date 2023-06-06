Muscogee County School District to host district-wide job fair

Business Break
Muscogee County School District holding district-wide job fair
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a job in education, the Muscogee County School District will host a district-wide job fair next week.

It will be on Thursday, June 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Muscogee County Public Education Center parking lot off Macon Road.

The district invites you for an afternoon of fun and discovery of job opportunities.

There will be games, facing painting, food and more at this hiring event.

For more information, click here.

