Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

No bond set for man in 2022 porn case after facing Lee County jury

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No bond set for an East Alabama man after facing a grand jury regarding a six-count indictment of possession of child pornography, says Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

According to the sheriff, Taylor faced a grand jury last Friday for the previous charges he received last June.

You may recall Taylor being the man responsible for the crash that killed Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, in 2019.

Following his appearance, he was taken into custody and given an additional indictment of submitting synthetic urine.

Taylor is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday, July 18.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday

Latest News

Saint James AME Church
Saint James AME Church to hold 23rd annual gospel fest June 10
The Effects: Referee shortages across AL & GA
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County
No bond set for Johnston Taylor in 2022 porn case after facing Lee County jury