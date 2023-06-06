Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found dead in her cell Sunday, officials said.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A woman in Oregon who was sentenced to life in prison for throwing her two children off of a bridge died Sunday, according to authorities.

KPTV reports 45-year-old Amanda Stott-Smith was found dead in her cell at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville Sunday morning. The facility did not say how she died.

Stott-Smith was sentenced to life or at least 35 years in prison in 2010, a year after she was accused of taking her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter and throwing them off of the Sellwood Bridge in Portland.

Her son died, and her daughter survived.

At the time, Stott-Smith reportedly said the act was revenge against her estranged husband.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Investigation in ID’ing suspect in Country’s BBQ burglary continues in Columbus

Latest News

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
UK police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash
Veteran Gerald Craig
“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington
“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn