Rain Coverage Going Up Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
More storms in the mix tomorrow and Thursday.
More storms in the mix tomorrow and Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you enjoyed the dry weather today! The Valley stayed sunny and hot this afternoon, and overnight will bring more mild conditions compared to what we’ve seen the past few days. Temps in the mid and upper 60s out the door tomorrow with a good bit of cloud cover. Wednesday afternoon will bring better coverage of showers and storms and they will linger later into the nighttime hours. Thursday has more of the same as a front pushes through, and should be the best coverage of rain we’ve seen in the past week. Behind that system will be drier air settling in for a couple of days, making for a nice start to your weekend! Afternoon highs don’t change much over this forecast, and sit seasonably in the upper 80s and low 90s. By Sunday moisture increases again and so does rain coverage. Overnight Sunday night will be pretty stormy, and this trend will linger into the start of the work week. Actually, most of next week looks like it could be pretty gloomy at this time, so enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

