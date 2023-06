COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia GOP State Convention is taking place in Columbus from June 9-10 - which leads to road closures in the Uptown Columbus area.

The event is set to take place at the Columbus Trade Center.

Please take note of the road closures, checkpoints, paid and free parking locations below:

Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus (Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)

