Saint James AME Church to hold 23rd annual gospel fest June 10

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saint James AME Church will hold its annual gospel fest.

The 23rd Annual AJ McClung Gospel Fest will be held on Saturday, June 10, starting at 3 p.m., hosted by the church’s Men’s Day Committee.

At the event, they will be spotlighting many individuals, including Oscar Toney, Jr., Beverly Hammonds and many, many more.

This occasion is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

The church is location at 1002 Sixth Avenue, Columbus, Georgia, 31901.

For more information, contact Rev. Joseph E. Baker at 706-322-8043 or Bro. Victor Ellis at 706-888-2525.

