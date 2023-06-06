Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Saint James AME Church to hold 23rd annual gospel fest June 10

Saint James AME Church
Saint James AME Church(Source: Saint James AME Church Facebook)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saint James AME Church will hold its annual gospel fest.

The 23rd Annual AJ McClung Gospel Fest will be held on Saturday, June 10, starting at 3 p.m., hosted by the church’s Men’s Day Committee.

At the event, they will be spotlighting many individuals, including Oscar Toney, Jr., Beverly Hammonds and many, many more.

This occasion is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

The church is location at 1002 Sixth Avenue, Columbus, Georgia, 31901.

For more information, contact Rev. Joseph E. Baker at 706-322-8043 or Bro. Victor Ellis at 706-888-2525.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday

Latest News

Day 17: Scott Miracle Riders head to San Francisco in last days of ride
Day 17: Scott’s Miracle Riders head to San Francicso in last days of ride
LaGrange mayor, city council members sworn into office
City of LaGrange urging residents to vote in District 1 city council election
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Heritage Art Center logo
Heritage Art Center in Columbus welcomes Artist Anonymous to present “Cyclical”