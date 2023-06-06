Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Long County officials arrested a man facing murder charges for the death of an Americus man.

On June 6, at approximately 1:38 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Long County Sheriff’s Office and advised that Cortez Douglas was in their custody.

Douglas approached a road check in Long County and refused to show his driver’s license and fled the scene in his vehicle.

Officials say deputies pursued the vehicle, pitting it and causing it to crash. No occupants of the vehicle were injured in the crash.

Douglas was then taken into custody and is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail. Douglas will be extradited to Sumter County where he is facing murder charges in reference to the shooting death of Quan’Tavius Robinson of Americus on May 29.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 229-931-2439 or the Sumter county Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

