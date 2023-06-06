Business Break
UK police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of the UK royal's police escort. Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a west London intersection May 10.(Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — A British police motorcyclist faced a criminal investigation Tuesday over the death of a woman who was struck in a collision with the officer’s vehicle, which was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the time.

Helen Holland, 81, was hit in west London on May 10. She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the constable was told a criminal investigation was underway for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

Following the crash, Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” He said she was using a pedestrian crossing when she was struck by the motorcycle.

Sophie, who is the wife of Prince Edward, King Charles III’s younger brother, has said she was “deeply saddened” that Holland died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

