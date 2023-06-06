Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Video shows young child smoking weed in vehicle, police say; man arrested

The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.
By Scottie Hunter and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray news) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.

Police said they believe the child was smoking marijuana.

John Hall, 48, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say the suspect used to date one of the boy’s relatives.

(No sound) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted above, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Popeyes on...
1 injured after shooting at Popeyes on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Columbus police releases results for one-day operation
Columbus police releases results on “Tap the Brakes” operation
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Investigation in ID’ing suspect in Country’s BBQ burglary continues in Columbus

Latest News

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
UK police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash
Veteran Gerald Craig
“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington
“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn