COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a fatal vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway.

The crash occurred on June 6 - near the 6100 block of Veterans Parkway.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 54-year-old Ricky Burt.

It’s unknown at this time on what caused the crash.

