$18M upgrades for Columbus’ Miller Rd. exit and bridge to begin soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Traffic delays and orange barrels are something residents near Miller Road in Columbus will see for the next year.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (G-DOT) says a bridge upgrade will be happening to ensure the structure is up to the new standards.

Along with the bridge, the ramps along the Miller Road exit will also be upgraded.

G-DOT communications officer Gina Snider says residents should expect to see traffic control in that area soon.

“It’s going to consist of two 12-foot traffic lanes, a 10-foot paved inside shoulder, and a 12-foot paved outside shoulder in each direction. So the proposed bridges are going to offset the West from the existing bridges location, right now.”

The project is costing $18 million.

According to G-DOT officials, a process called grubbing is what residents are seeing on Highway 185.

