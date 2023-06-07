Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody

Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police have taken into custody four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a little girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

Metro Nashville police reported the arrests of three suspects, Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that they had taken the fourth suspect, identified as Lamarion Buchanan, 19, into custody.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

According to police, the four men allegedly pulled up next to the car in which Taliyah was riding while it stopped at a red light. Police said two of the men then got out of the car and fired several rounds into the car, resulting in Taliyah’s death.

Two other children were in the car, as well as an adult driver. Police said the others in the car were not seriously hurt.

Police said after the shooting, the driver of the car went to a nearby shop for help.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives on Friday.

Police said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

Taliyah’s family said she will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
15-year-old suspect arrested in killing of woman on Brown Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County

Latest News

1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Car crash on Buena Vista near Krystal
Car crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Rd. in Columbus
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia