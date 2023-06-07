Cataula man arrested on multiple sex crimes involving minors in Harris County
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 46-year-old Harris County man has been arrested with a collection of sexual assault crimes involving minors.
According to Harris County officials, Tely Maurice Fanning was booked on May 30 on the following charges,
- Aggravated assault
- Incest
- Two counts of sodomy
- Two counts of aggravated child molestation
- Sexual battery against child under 16
- Aggravated sexual battery
- Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Statutory rape
At this time, there are limited details surrounding this case.
