Cataula man arrested on multiple sex crimes involving minors in Harris County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 46-year-old Harris County man has been arrested with a collection of sexual assault crimes involving minors.

According to Harris County officials, Tely Maurice Fanning was booked on May 30 on the following charges,

Aggravated assault

Incest

Two counts of sodomy

Two counts of aggravated child molestation

Sexual battery against child under 16

Aggravated sexual battery

Enticing a child for indecent purposes

Statutory rape

At this time, there are limited details surrounding this case.

