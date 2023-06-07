Business Break
Cataula man arrested on multiple sex crimes involving minors in Harris County

Tely Maurice Fanning
Tely Maurice Fanning(Source: Harris County Board of Commissioners)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 46-year-old Harris County man has been arrested with a collection of sexual assault crimes involving minors.

According to Harris County officials, Tely Maurice Fanning was booked on May 30 on the following charges,

  • Aggravated assault
  • Incest
  • Two counts of sodomy
  • Two counts of aggravated child molestation
  • Sexual battery against child under 16
  • Aggravated sexual battery
  • Enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • Statutory rape

At this time, there are limited details surrounding this case.

However, stay with News Leader 9 for the latest.

