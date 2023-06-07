Car crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Road in Columbus.

Car crash on Buena Vista near Krystal (Source: WTVM)

The accident happened near the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Floyd Road on Wednesday afternoon, June 7.

It’s unknown what caused the wreck at this time and if anyone is injured.

Car crash on Buena Vista near Krystal (Source: WTVM)

Drivers should proceed in the area with caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.