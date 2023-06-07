Car crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Road in Columbus.
The accident happened near the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Floyd Road on Wednesday afternoon, June 7.
It’s unknown what caused the wreck at this time and if anyone is injured.
Drivers should proceed in the area with caution and expect delays.
