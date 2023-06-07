Business Break
Central High School student raising money for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Central High School student is raising money to travel and delegate at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Our on Dee Armstrong, sat down with Nissir McMiller, and talked about what it means to be a delegate of the Congress of Future Medical Leaders and some of the expenses that comes with it.

Full interview above.

If you want to donate to this cause, click HERE.

