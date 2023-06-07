City of Americus issuing curfew for minors over the Summer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Americus will be issuing a curfew for minors this summer, which if violated could lead to possible charges.
The curfew applies to anyone under 18, in public places between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Saturday.
Minors caught past curfew will receive a warning the first time.
The next time they’re caught, the minor and their parents could face charges.
There are some exceptions to the curfew, including the minor being out with a parent, or heading to or returning from a job.
