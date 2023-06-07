Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments

Wilson Apartment house fire
Wilson Apartment house fire(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy presence from the Columbus Police and Fire Department at Wilson Apartments in Columbus.

Crews with News Leader 9 say the scene is at the corner of Belmont Street and Clinton Place.

At this time, there are limited details about the reason for the presence.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
15-year-old suspect arrested in killing of woman on Brown Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County

Latest News

Crews on scene of house fire near Double Churches Road in Columbus
Crews on scene of ongoing house fire on Oakwood Court in Columbus
Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Texas man hospitalized following near-drowning at West Point Lake in LaGrange