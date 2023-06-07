Business Break
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is set to host its first-ever LEGO convention in the fall.

The Columbus Brick Convention takes place on October 21 and 22 at the Columbus Trade and Convention Center.

The event will be supporting Creations for Charity - an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays - with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the construction zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with.

Other attractions include:

  • LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors
  • Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite
  • Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
  • Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders
To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

