Harris County School District to hold virtual meeting for Georgia Milestone score reports

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is holding a virtual meeting for parents to help them understand their children’s Georgia Milestone score reports.

This is part of the district’s " County Curriculum Conversation " installment. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on June 7 via Zoom.

If you cannot attend the virtual meeting, a link will be provided by the school district where parents can rewatch the video.

To register for the Zoom, click here.

