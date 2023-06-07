Hit-or-miss late day and evening storms possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While it won’t be widespread, rain coverage will be up Wednesday and Thursday compared to the rest of the week. It’s around 20-40%.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on this Wednesday along with a warm breeze. We hit 90 degrees on Tuesday officially in Columbus for the first time since May 14. We’ll be close again today, but most of us will stay in the upper 80s. There is a 20-30% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The storms that are out there this evening could linger until around midnight in some cases. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s early Thursday.

Mostly to partly sunny Thursday as the clouds increase a little bit when a front approaches. That could also bring us a little smoke/haze higher in the sky from the Canadian wildfires.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires could make for a hazier sky Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Spotty showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and early evening Thursday. Rain won’t last long in any particular place and plenty will get missed! Highs in the upper 80s.

Hit-or miss PM storms Thursday (Source: WTVM Weather)

As the front clears us by early Friday, it will turn less humid for the end of the week. We’ll be in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south Friday morning. Abundant sunshine throughout the day will still push daytime highs into the upper 80s.

Dry and less humid Friday and most of Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re expecting 50s and lows 60s Saturday morning with a dry and mostly sunny start to the weekend. The forecast high is near to just above 90 degrees. A slightly stronger system swings through Monday and it may be enough to bump up the chance of showers and storms toward the end of the weekend and the first part of the next workweek. Rain coverage as of now is around 30-50%.

Plenty of sun Saturday with a hot afternoon following a pleasant morning. Humidity starts to return Sunday along with a late day rain chance. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There is a decent chance we’ll have highs at least in the low 90s by mid next week; we could be talking about our first heat wave of the season.

The weekend will mostly be sandwiched in between two system that will give us the chance for some showers and storms Wednesday/Thursday and Sunday/Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

