Men of Motown performance joins Juneteenth celebration in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is set to come alive with soulful rhythms, and hit-making melodies as “Men of Motown” takes center stage in a spectacular tribute to the music and legacy of Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, and other iconic performers.

The event is slated for June 17 to June 18 in conjunction with a series of citywide events, will commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth, a significant milestone in African American history.

“The Men of Motown production embodies the spirit of Juneteenth, celebrating the achievements and resilience of African American artists, who have shaped the music industry,” said Keith McCoy, associate artistic director of Springer Opera House. “We invite everyone to join us as we pay tribute to these legendary performers, and use their music to inspire ongoing conversations about freedom, equality, and cultural heritage.”

“Men of Motown” brings together an exceptional cast of performers who will pay homage to these musical legends through electrifying song and dance numbers. The audience will be transported back in time, experiencing the magic and energy of Motown’s golden era while celebrating the cultural significance of Juneteenth. From Smokey Robinson’s heartfelt ballads to Stevie Wonder’s soul-stirring melodies, from Marvin Gaye’s socially conscious anthems to the infectious harmonies of The Temptations, and The Jackson 5, this production promises an unforgettable journey through the timeless Motown classics.

The “Men of Motown” production will occur at the Springer Opera House Theatre, 103 10th Street, for two performances only: Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at springeroperahouse.org or the theater box office ,in person or by calling (706) 327-3688.

