Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.

According to officials, John Cislak, is wanted for failure to register as a state sex offender and violation of probation.

His original conviction was for child molestation.

If you see Cislak, do not attempt to apprehend this individual. Contact law enforcement upon sight.

If you have any information regarding Cislak, you are urged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

