Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside Christian Church welcomed youth and young adults with special needs or disabilities to the church’s first ever summer camp.

For the past year, Northside Christian Church has offered their Adaptive Sports and Activities Program, or ASAP, giving youth with special needs a chance to learn to play sports games and bond with their peers.

For the rest of the week, summer camp participants will enjoy sports games, arts and crafts, and other activities. Church staff tell us they want all families to feel included in church programs and connect with other families in the area.

“We have a whole community of special needs kids. We serve once a month with our ASAP Program,” said Larry Underwood. “It’s nice to not feel alone. So, when you can connect with someone that feels the same thing or lives the same way it renews you.”

Associate Pastor Larry Underwood says the church also offers a Sunday school program for special needs youth.

